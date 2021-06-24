Menu

Crime

Kingston police say fire in portable at French school was act of arson

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 1:03 pm
Kingston police are investigation a suspicious fire at a portable on Madeleine-de-Roybon School property. They believe the fire was an act of arson. View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigation a suspicious fire at a portable on Madeleine-de-Roybon School property. They believe the fire was an act of arson. Global News

A fire broke out at a French elementary school in Kingston on Wednesday night and police believe the fire was set intentionally.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said they arrived at a portable at Madeleine-de-Roybon School just before 11 p.m. to respond to the fire.

Crews were able to tackle the blaze before it spread.

Read more: Kingston police take man into custody following apartment fire

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Det. Dave Wein says Kingston police suspect foul play.

Trending Stories

“We’re treating it as an arson. It is suspicious,” Wein said.

Wein said the portable is severely damaged and police expect the cost of the damage to exceed well over $100,000.

Click to play video: 'Loyalist Township fire department respond to one arson fire and two house fires in one day.' Loyalist Township fire department respond to one arson fire and two house fires in one day.
Loyalist Township fire department respond to one arson fire and two house fires in one day – Mar 10, 2021
