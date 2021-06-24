Kingston police say fire in portable at French school was act of arson

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at a French elementary school in Kingston on Wednesday night and police believe the fire was set intentionally.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said they arrived at a portable at Madeleine-de-Roybon School just before 11 p.m. to respond to the fire.

Crews were able to tackle the blaze before it spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Det. Dave Wein says Kingston police suspect foul play.

“We’re treating it as an arson. It is suspicious,” Wein said.

Wein said the portable is severely damaged and police expect the cost of the damage to exceed well over $100,000.

