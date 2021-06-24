COVID-19: MLHU reports 5 new cases, 9 more recoveries Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported five new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total to 12,525.

Nine more cases have resolved, bringing that total to 12,246, with 55 cases currently active. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 224.

The number of variant cases in the region has climbed by three to 3,442.

The health unit says the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K., has accounted for nearly all of them — 3,345.

Eighty-six cases have been confirmed to involve the Gamma variant (P.1), first identified in Brazil. One case has also been confirmed to involve the Zeta, or P.2, variant — the other lineage identified in Brazil in October 2020.

Seven cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India. Six are listed as being the Delta sub-lineage (B.1.617.2) and one the Kappa sub-lineage (B.1.617.1). Health officials believe the Delta variant will be the dominant variant in the region within four weeks.

Two cases have been confirmed to involve the Beta variant (B.1.351), first identified in South Africa.

A total of 11,339 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 335 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 158 in Thames Centre, 73 in Lucan Biddulph, 58 in Southwest Middlesex, 55 in North Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and six in Newbury, while 126 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 10 COVID-19 patients are listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre as of Thursday with fewer than five people in the intensive care unit.

Fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU are from outside of the region, the organization says. LHSC only provides specific numbers when they are above five in an effort to protect the privacy of patients.

Six staff at LHSC were positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, a decrease of two from Wednesday.



The organization continues to deal with an outbreak at University Hospital, declared June 13, in 8TU – Transplant Unit that has been linked to an unspecified variant.

The outbreak is linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, the organization reported no COVID-19 cases among its patients or staff.



Institutional outbreaks

No new outbreaks have been reported.

Just one is active in the region — the 8TU Transplant Unit outbreak at University Hospital mentioned above.

Declared June 13, it’s been linked to fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff cases.

Schools

No new school-related cases have been reported and none are currently active, according to the health unit and local school boards.

Students have been in remote learning since April and are finishing the school year that way within a matter of days.

School-based one-day pop-up vaccine clinics at schools in the city and county began this week.



Vaccinations and testing

On Wednesday, the MLHU said it was set to receive its largest-ever delivery of vaccines over the weekend.

The health unit added that it should be able to expand second-dose re-booking to anyone who received their first shot on or before May 30 as early as Thursday afternoon. More information is anticipated at 2 p.m. Thursday.



Currently, people aged 70 and older and people who received their first dose on or before May 9 can re-book their second-dose appointment. Information on second-dose re-booking eligibility and how to cancel appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

A number of local pharmacies are also offering first doses of mRNA vaccines. Some are also offering AstraZeneca as well but for second doses only.

As mentioned in the Schools section, one-day pop-up community clinics will be held at select schools in the city and county starting this week. Locations, dates and times can be found on the Global News website.

Meanwhile, those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options.

The region’s main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

The test positivity rate in the region stands at 1.2 per cent for the week of June 13, the most recent data available.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 296 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as test positivity hit its lowest point since late September 2020. The provincial case total now stands at 531,278.

Test positivity for Thursday hit 1.1 per cent — the lowest test positivity since Sept. 25, when it was at one per cent. On Wednesday, the province reported 1.2 per cent.

According to Thursday’s report, 95 cases were recorded in Waterloo, 35 in Toronto, 20 in Peel Region, 19 in Hamilton, 17 in Ottawa and 16 in Durham Region. All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,099 as six more deaths were recorded.

–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues, Sawyer Bogdan, Matthew Trevithick and Kelly Wang