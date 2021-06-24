Menu

Canada

Winnipeggers will have to skate away from retention ponds this winter

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 4:15 pm

Winnipeggers will likely have to refrain from lacing up their skates around frozen retention ponds again this winter.

An administrative report compiled for city councilors recommends keeping rules that prevent residents to use ponds, rivers and creeks for recreation.

Back in January, city council asked the public service to look into allowing the public to use the ponds for activities such as hockey and skating.

Read more: Thin ice around Winnipeg prompts 17 calls to 911 over weekend

This recommendation was brought forward after many public rinks had to close because of COVID-19 restrictions and more people turned to retention ponds, against city bylaws.

The report from the public services says using these ponds for recreational use is simply too dangerous, it would require resources to clean up the ponds before the spring melt and raised concerns about damage to vegetation around the water.

Read more: Ice is thin, so stay off the water: Lifesaving Society Manitoba

The report says there are 45 indoor ice sheets and more than 130 outdoor hockey pens in the city.

It says hopefully as we emerge from the pandemic, those facilities provide enough space for those wanting to get back on the ice this winter.

The report goes before the city’s water and waste committee Tuesday.

