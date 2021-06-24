Winnipeggers will have to skate away from retention ponds this winter

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers will likely have to refrain from lacing up their skates around frozen retention ponds again this winter.

An administrative report compiled for city councilors recommends keeping rules that prevent residents to use ponds, rivers and creeks for recreation.

Back in January, city council asked the public service to look into allowing the public to use the ponds for activities such as hockey and skating.

This recommendation was brought forward after many public rinks had to close because of COVID-19 restrictions and more people turned to retention ponds, against city bylaws.

The report from the public services says using these ponds for recreational use is simply too dangerous, it would require resources to clean up the ponds before the spring melt and raised concerns about damage to vegetation around the water.

The report says there are 45 indoor ice sheets and more than 130 outdoor hockey pens in the city.

It says hopefully as we emerge from the pandemic, those facilities provide enough space for those wanting to get back on the ice this winter.

The report goes before the city’s water and waste committee Tuesday.

