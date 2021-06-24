Hextall on Hockey: Penalty kill key to Habs’ success

Send this page to someone via email

Frustrating. Smothering.

Two words opponents use to describe the Montreal Canadiens‘ play.

Also two words to describe the team’s penalty kill.

The last power-play goal allowed by Montreal was on May 25, in Game 4 of the team’s first-round series against Toronto.

That was 12 games ago.

Since then, the Canadiens have killed eight power-play attempts by the Winnipeg Jets and the Vegas Golden Knights are 0-for-13 in their current series.

What’s even more remarkable is Montreal’s penalty kill is a plus-one. Yes, you heard me correctly — surrendering three goals but scoring four shorthanded.

So what makes Montreal’s penalty kill so successful?

First, it starts with Carey Price — confidence from the goalie out.

Second, defencemen who clear pucks, retrieve pucks and guard the entrance to the Montreal zone with size and strength.

Third, the forwards embrace the penalty kill role not afraid to block a shot while using their speed to win puck races and being a threat to score without cheating the team goal to defend.

The penalty kill is the identity of the Canadiens — an identity that has Montreal one win from the Stanley Cup final.

