Sports

Hextall on Hockey: NHL refs need playoff consistency

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted June 22, 2021 10:43 am
Hextall on Hockey: NHL refs need playoff consistency - image View image in full screen

Why is the NHL rulebook interpreted differently in the playoffs than during the regular season?

Why is a cross-check or a fist to the face not a minor penalty in the postseason?

Why are the rules in the fall not the same in the spring?

Whether it’s game one of the regular season or the deciding seventh game for the Stanley Cup, the rules are the rules and should be treated as such.

The lore that has been created over the years is that the playoffs are different. When a penalty isn’t called, we don’t reprimand the referee or linesman for not making a call and doing their jobs. Instead, we say, “The refs are letting them play,” or the classic, “The officials aren’t deciding the game.”

This is madness, as not penalizing an infraction does play into the outcome.

A missed call by an official is expected to occur, as referees are human and mistakes can and will be made.

But too often we see clear penalties take place in front of an official and no call is made.

If officials can implement their own bias into the rulebook in the playoffs, then they should have to answer for it.

A coach or player is expected to answer questions about their decisions and play on the ice — why aren’t the officials?

Calling a game correctly, to the best of one’s ability by the NHL rulebook, provides consistency and integrity in the game.

The NHL rulebook has a purpose and throwing it out the window at the most important time of the year just doesn’t make sense.

