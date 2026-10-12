Leafs’ Matthews named NHL’s first star of the week

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NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews is the NHL’s first star of the week.

Matthews led the league with nine points (three goals, six assists) across three games, including a pair of four-point outings.

He had a goal and three assists, scoring the overtime winner, in a 5-4 comeback win against Nashville last Tuesday. It was his 15th career overtime goal, good for second on the Maple Leafs all-time list.

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Matthews closed the week with a two-goal, two-assist showing in a 6-3 win over Colorado on Saturday for his 19th career four-point game.

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Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger had a 2-0-1 record on the week, allowing just one goal on 60 shots. He opened the week with a pair of shutout wins against San Jose and Buffalo before a 2-1 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

New York Rangers left-winger Alexis Lafreniere paced the NHL with five goals, adding two assists on the week. He had his third career hat trick and second career four-point game in a win over the New York Islanders last Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2026.