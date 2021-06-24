Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa police investigate two-decade-old child sex offences reported at piano teacher’s home

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 10:23 am
The Ottawa Police Service says it has laid charges in connection with sex offences at a piano teacher's home from 1997-2001. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service says it has laid charges in connection with sex offences at a piano teacher's home from 1997-2001. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with historic sexual offences dating back more than two decades that a victim says occurred in the home of a local piano teacher.

The individual charged was not the teacher, but another resident of the home where the lessons were taught.

The OPS sexual assault and child abuse unit says it has been investigating incidents at a private residence in the east end of Ottawa where piano lessons were taught between October 1997 and June 2001.

Police began the investigation in February when a victim, who was 14 years of age at the time of the incidents, came forward.

Read more: Ottawa man with ties to Scouts faces charges in child sexual assault investigation

 

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police have charged 41-year-old Danny Ching Lau of Ottawa with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate as they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or submit tips electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Former Calgary teacher facing historical sex abuse charges found dead' Former Calgary teacher facing historical sex abuse charges found dead
Former Calgary teacher facing historical sex abuse charges found dead – Feb 23, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa sex offences tagOttawa sex crimes tagOttawa child abuse tagOttawa police sex assault tagOttawa child sex offences tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers