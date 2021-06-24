Ottawa police investigate two-decade-old child sex offences reported at piano teacher’s home

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa Police Service has charged a man in connection with historic sexual offences dating back more than two decades that a victim says occurred in the home of a local piano teacher.

The individual charged was not the teacher, but another resident of the home where the lessons were taught.

The OPS sexual assault and child abuse unit says it has been investigating incidents at a private residence in the east end of Ottawa where piano lessons were taught between October 1997 and June 2001.

Police began the investigation in February when a victim, who was 14 years of age at the time of the incidents, came forward.

Police have charged 41-year-old Danny Ching Lau of Ottawa with sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate as they believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or submit tips electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

