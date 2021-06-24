Ontario’s top doctor to give update on province’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s top doctor is scheduled to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response today.

Dr. David Williams will be joined at this morning’s news conference by Dr. Kieran Moore.

Moore is replacing Williams and will become the province’s new chief medical officer of health on June 26.

The Ontario government says regularly scheduled COVID-19 response updates will move from Mondays and Thursdays to Tuesdays under Moore.

The province reported 255 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Later today, Premier Doug Ford will receive his second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine at an Etobicoke pharmacy.

