More fast-charging stations announced for B.C.’s Southern Interior

More fast-charging stations are coming to B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Wednesday, Natural Resources Canada announced that it was making a $1.1-million investment in FortisBC to add nearly two dozen fast-charging stations for electric vehicles.

In kind, Fortis said it was also investing $1.1 million in the project, and that the province is contributing another $500,000.

“We are giving Canadians the greener options they want to get to where they need to go,” said federal natural resources minister Seamus O’Reagan Jr. “This is how we get to net-zero by 2050.”

The stations will be located in the following 18 communities:

Kelowna (2 stations: Water Street, Highway 33 West)

Penticton (Back Street Boulevard)

Naramata (Robinson Avenue)

Oliver (Enterprise Way)

Osoyoos (45 th Street)

Street) Keremeos (4th Street)

Princeton (Tapton Avenue)

Beaverdell (Highway 33)

Rock Creek (Highway 3; 2 connections)

Greenwood (Government Avenue South)

Grand Forks (534 Central Avenue)

Christina Lake (Kimura Road)

Castlegar (6th Avenue)

Rossland (Washington Street)

Trail (Victoria Street; 2 connections)

Nelson (Hall Street)

Creston (Cook Street)

Kootenay Bay (ferry terminal; 2 connections)

According to the federal government, transportation accounts for roughly 40 per cent of B.C.’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions — with more than half coming from road transportation, including passenger cars and light trucks.

“Expanding our charging networks means even more drivers can confidently adopt electric vehicles and enjoy travelling within B.C.’s beautiful Southern Interior,” said Fortis vice president Doug Slater.

“We’re proud to work with government and industry as we collectively make progress toward meeting our shared climate action goals.”

