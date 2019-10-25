Poor etiquette at EV charging stations can lead to arguments. Here’s how to avoid sparking conflict

Send this page to someone via email

Lack of etiquette is leading to growing conflict at electric car charging stations.

A survey conducted by BC Hydro found that almost a quarter of electric vehicle (EV) drivers have argued with a fellow driver at a public charging station. Twenty-four per cent said they have experienced “extreme frustration” when other drivers use public chargers to fully charge their vehicle.

Susie Rieder of BC Hydro said while the province’s more than 1,700 public chargers are a useful resource, EV drivers should make home charging a priority. That’s why the utility offers rebates on home chargers of up to $350, she says, in conjunction with the province’s own $350 rebate.

“It’s just that shift in perception,” she said. “People who drive gas-powered vehicles, they go to gas stations quite regularly, but when you have an EV, the gas station is actually in your home.”

BC Hydro notes that drivers of gas vehicles have also expressed frustration, with 30 per cent complaining of charging stations taking up prime parking spots.

BC Hydro offers the following tips for owners of electric vehicles:

Take only what is needed: limit charging to a maximum of around 30 to 40 minutes.

Avoid parking at an EV charging stall if not charging, or waiting to charge.

Use the PlugShare app to let others knows when a charger will be available.

Do not unplug others: unless there is a note on the vehicle or on PlugShare that gives permission to do so.

According to Electric Mobility Canada, British Columbia saw 6,582 electric vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2019, a 174 per cent surge over to the same quarter in 2018.

— With files from Simon Little