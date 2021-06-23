Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

How a whale named Big Mama spurred a ‘humpback comeback’ in B.C. waters

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 6:03 pm
Researchers say there has been a resurgence of humpback whales off the coast of B.C. and Washington state. View image in full screen
Researchers say there has been a resurgence of humpback whales off the coast of B.C. and Washington state. Pacific Whale Watch Association

In what researchers are calling a “humpback comeback,” hundreds of the whales have been spotted in the Salish Sea around Vancouver Island and off the coast of Washington state.

Over 20 years ago, a single humpback whale was spotted in the region. Now more than 500 individual whales have been documented.

Click to play video: 'A whale of a tale: U.S. diver caught in humpback whale’s mouth' A whale of a tale: U.S. diver caught in humpback whale’s mouth
A whale of a tale: U.S. diver caught in humpback whale’s mouth – Jun 13, 2021

Researchers say the reason for the resurgence is simple: the end of commercial humpback hunting.

Story continues below advertisement

“They were hunted mostly for their blubber, which we use to make oil products back then and by 1910, there were zero humpback whales left in these inland waterways,” Erin Gless of the Pacific Whale Watch Association said.

“In the 1960s and 1970s is when those protective acts really went into place, there’s no more commercial hunting of humpback whales. Once that threat passed, they were able to recover, so it just goes to show you that once you do actually protect that species, they can rebound.

Trending Stories

“It’s a great inspiration for other species that are facing similar threats.”

Click to play video: 'Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast' Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast
Humpback whales breaching the water surprise family off Newfoundland coast – Aug 24, 2020

Among those returning is a humpback dubbed Big Mama, whom whale watchers spotted travelling with her first calf back in 2003.

Three of Big Mama’s calves, named Split Fin, Tulip, and Pop Tart were spotted feeding within a few hundred metres of each other in waters off Port Angeles, Wash., last Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The discovery has garnered the interest of researchers, who say it’s relatively rare to see siblings so close together.

Read more: 1 of 3 humpback whales freed from tangled fishing gear off B.C. coast

“Humpback whales, as far as we know, they don’t have close family bonds,” Gless said. “They’re usually only with their mom for a year and then they go their separate ways.

“It really makes you think, do they know that they are brothers and sisters? Are they communicating? Do they have that connection? It made a few more questions come to the forefront.”

Gless said with more of the sea mammals in the water, it’s important for boaters to be careful.

“As you may have heard before, ‘If you see a blow, go slow,'” Gless said.

“If you’re out there on the water, look for those spouts. That’s going to tell you that there are whales in the area.”

Gless said boaters should stay at least 100 metres from whales and travel at a safe speed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
British Columbia tagB.C. tagWhales taghumpback whales tagwhale migration taghumpback whale bc video tagHumpback whale resurgence tagHumpback whales BC tagPacific Humpback whales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers