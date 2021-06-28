SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Guelph urges residents to use Canada Day for reflection, awareness

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:09 pm
In the wake of the discoveries of bodies at residential schools, some say Canada Day this year should be a national day of mourning.

With confirmation that the Rotary Club of Guelph has cancelled its annual Canada Day celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is urging its residents to use the day for awareness and reflection.

The annual July 1 event has been organized by the Rotary Club for almost three decades to celebrate the country and welcome new Canadians, but for the second year in a row, it has been called off.

The city said it supports the decision and added that it has been a challenging year for everyone.

“Throughout May and June, we have celebrated diversity at our best and experienced grieving and loss at our worst,” the city said in a statement.

“We reflect on Juneteenth, the multicultural festival, the Pride flag blowing in the wind, our national Indigenous celebrations and ceremonies toward healing, and the discovery of 215 Indigenous children at the former residential school site in Kamloops.”

Since the statement was released by the city, an estimated 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of a residential school in Saskatchewan.

U of A assistant professor says it’s time to have hard conversations about Canada’s history

The city is hoping residents take the holiday to “elevate our awareness, learn and become stronger Canadians.”

“We can reflect on how far we have come but also how much farther we must go and the role we can all play in getting there,” the city said.

“While we will be experiencing Canada Day differently for the second year in a row, let us stand together against intolerance and in support of Truth and Reconciliation.”

