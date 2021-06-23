Cold Lake man charged with murder in woman’s death

Send this page to someone via email

A Cold Lake, Alta., man has been charged with murder in the death of a 58-year-old woman.

Cold Lake RCMP said officers responded on Monday afternoon to a reported stabbing in the north area of Cold Lake.

RCMP and paramedics found a woman with serious injuries at the scene, where she died, police said.

READ MORE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in eastern Alberta

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene, according to RCMP.

The Alberta RCMP major crimes unit has taken over the investigation with the help of Cold Lake RCMP and the forensic identification services unit.

READ MORE: Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

On Tuesday, Guillaume Nelson Gilbert was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Guylaine Simone Poulin, who was a Cold Lake resident.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

RCMP believe this was an isolated incident and there is no safety risk to the public.

Gilbert has been taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Cold Lake Provincial Court on July 14.