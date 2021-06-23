$2M worth of cannabis seized at illegal Stirling-Rawdon grow-op: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto residents are facing charges after an estimated $2-million worth of cannabis was seized from an illegal grow-op in Stirling-Rawdon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police say an extensive investigation led them to a rural property on Springbrook Road Tuesday morning, where officers seized two pounds of marijuana, more than 2,000 cannabis plants and a pickup truck.

Police then charged 44-year-old Junli Chen and 56-year-old Ai Min Yang with two counts each of cultivating cannabis illegally.

Both are expected in a Belleville court on Aug. 9 to respond to their charges.

