Cannabis

$2M worth of cannabis seized at illegal Stirling-Rawdon grow-op: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 3:10 pm
OPP say they confiscated thousands of cannabis plant worth $2 million at a Stirling-Rawdon grow-op. Two people from Toronto were arrested. View image in full screen
OPP say they confiscated thousands of cannabis plant worth $2 million at a Stirling-Rawdon grow-op. Two people from Toronto were arrested. OPP

Two Toronto residents are facing charges after an estimated $2-million worth of cannabis was seized from an illegal grow-op in Stirling-Rawdon, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Multi-million dollar cannabis grow-op busted by OPP in Quinte West, Ont.

Police say an extensive investigation led them to a rural property on Springbrook Road Tuesday morning, where officers seized two pounds of marijuana, more than 2,000 cannabis plants and a pickup truck.

Police then charged 44-year-old Junli Chen and 56-year-old Ai Min Yang with two counts each of cultivating cannabis illegally.

Both are expected in a Belleville court on Aug. 9 to respond to their charges.

Advertisement
