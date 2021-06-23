Council ratifies plan to move forward with Hamilton LRT

Send this page to someone via email

There were no changes of heart Wednesday in regard to Hamilton’s LRT project.

City Council, in an identical vote of 9-6, ratified last week’s decision by the general issues committee to negotiate a draft memorandum of understanding with Metrolinx and the provincial government.

The next step will be approving the memorandum of understanding, once it has been prepared by city staff.

One of the project’s opponents, Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark, has repeated his pledge to help make LRT work for Hamilton now that a majority of council has voted in favour of moving forward.

“I’m not keen on maintaining any acrimony or divisions on it,” Clark said. “Once the majority vote is taken, it’s our role as councillors to try to make that project a success.”

The 14-kilometre line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square will be built using $3.4 billion in provincial and federal funding.

The city will keep fare revenue once the LRT is operational, but will be responsible for daily operating and maintenance costs.

Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has described Hamilton’s light rail transit plan as a “great” investment that “is going to serve all of our constituents superbly well over the long term.”