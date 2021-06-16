GIC vote to accept $3.4B offered for Hamilton LRT, council votes next week

Hamilton’s general issues committee (GIC) has voted nine-to-six to negotiate a memorandum of understanding with Metrolinx regarding LRT.
Pending city council approval next Wednesday, that means the city will accept a federal and provincial government offer of $3.4 billion to build the 14-kilometre line from McMaster University to Eastgate Square.
Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark remains opposed to the project, saying he speaks for most Ward 9 residents, but he has applauded Mayor Eisenberger’s advocacy.
Councillors also voted to offset the city’s future responsibility for LRT operating and maintenance costs by removing 29 buses from the existing “B-Line” and eliminating certain downtown tax incentive programs.
