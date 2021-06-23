COVID-19: Influx of Moderna doses spurs 2 days of record vaccinations in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of freshly arrived Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses have pushed Ottawa to two consecutive days with new records set for doses administered to city residents.

Ottawa Public Health said 18,091 doses were administered locally on Tuesday, surpassing a single-day record of 17,549 doses set the day before.

Most of the doses administered across both days were Moderna vaccines — 26,395 shots in total. This marks a reversal of most days in Ottawa’s vaccination campaign to date, where the Pfizer vaccine has made up the vast majority of shots.

A delay in a scheduled delivery of Pfizer doses saw OPH reorient community vaccination clinics to instead make use of Moderna doses, which arrived en masse in Ottawa over the past weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa also boosted its daily administration capacity by opening five new community clinic locations on Monday.

Some 77 per cent of Ottawa adults have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 23 per cent of those aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated with both doses, according to OPH.

The local health unit, meanwhile, reported one new death related to COVID-19 and 15 cases of the virus on Wednesday.

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped to 161 in the past 24 hours while the weekly coronavirus positivity rate fell to 1.7 per cent in the most recent period.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to single digits as well on Wednesday. There are now nine COVID-19 patients in hospital locally, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

The number of ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks held steady at eight.

1:24 ‘Delta Plus:’ India state health minister orders close monitoring of COVID-19 variant mutation ‘Delta Plus:’ India state health minister orders close monitoring of COVID-19 variant mutation