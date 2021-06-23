SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Ottawa launches COVID-19 vaccine waitlist for unclaimed shots

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 9:54 am
People waiting in line for their vaccines listen to the Ottawa Guitar Trio perform at an outdoor, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic nicknamed "Jabapalooza" on the soccer field at Immaculata High School in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The city has launched a waitlist tool for residents to scoop up unclaimed vaccine doses. View image in full screen
People waiting in line for their vaccines listen to the Ottawa Guitar Trio perform at an outdoor, pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic nicknamed "Jabapalooza" on the soccer field at Immaculata High School in Ottawa, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The city has launched a waitlist tool for residents to scoop up unclaimed vaccine doses. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa residents still in need of a first or second COVID-19 vaccine shot can now register for a waitlist to scoop up leftover doses from a community clinic.

The measure will help to ensure that unclaimed doses, which are thawed out and prepared on a regular basis throughout the day, do not go to waste.

A similar waitlist was already in use for health workers in Ottawa in need of doses, but the tool is being expanded to eligible members of the general public.

Anyone aged 12 and older in Ottawa is currently eligible for a first dose, while those who received an initial shot on May 9 or earlier and the highest-risk health workers are currently up for second doses.

Second dose eligibility expands to all adults across Ontario the week of June 28.

Residents must sign up for the vaccine waitlist tool on a daily basis, as the form resets at 11:59 p.m. daily.

When an appointment is available, Ottawa Public Health will directly contact registrants by text, email or phone.

The appointments could become available at any time of the day, not just the end of clinic operations, the city says.

Residents with a second dose already booked are eligible for the waitlist, but are asked to cancel their appointment after receiving the vaccine.

