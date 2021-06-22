Menu

Crime

Multiple drugs and firearms seized in Moose Lake, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 4:26 pm
Multiple drugs and firearms were seized in Moose Lake. View image in full screen
Multiple drugs and firearms were seized in Moose Lake. RCMP

Moose Lake RCMP along with the crime reduction enforcement team searched a residence and vehicle in Moose Lake as part of an ongoing drug investigation last Friday.

The vehicle was stopped at a traffic stop and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, gabapentin, cannabis, an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, bear mace and a conducted energy weapon.

RCMP then obtained a search warrant for the residence, which resulted in the seizure of bear mace, three firearms (pellet guns), an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, cocaine and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Four individuals from Moose Lake were arrested in connection with the investigation: Cheryl Lambert, 30, Skylar Constant, 28, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman.

The 18-year-old has been released without charge and the 21-year-old is facing drug charges and was released with an upcoming court date.

Lambert and Constant are facing multiple charges and are in police custody.

