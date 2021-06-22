Over $46K raised for former London, Ont. resident critically injured in fatal P.E.I. car crash

More than $46,000 has been raised as part of a GoFundMe campaign to help support a former London resident who was critically injured in a fatal crash earlier this month in Prince Edward Island.

Jason Mullin, 32, was driving home to Surrey, P.E.I. on the afternoon of June 12 when he and another vehicle collided on Route 4 in Primrose, resulting in both vehicles leaving the roadway and entering the ditch, according to the RCMP.

Mullin suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver of the other vehicle involved, identified as Cassandra Gould, 49, of Primrose was rushed from the scene but died en route to the hospital, RCMP said. One of Gould’s two dogs was also killed.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, an RCMP official said Tuesday.

The Thorndale-native has been recovering in an intensive care unit in Moncton, N.B., since the crash happened, according to longtime friend Yoda Olinyk, who organized the GoFundMe.

“He is considered stable, but is in semi-critical condition in the sense that his injuries are very extensive,” Olinyk said, describing the fact that he survived the crash as a “miracle” — he fractured his neck in several places.

“He doesn’t have much feeling right now below his neck and he is having assisted breathing, has a feeding tube and is basically in really rough shape. Thankfully, (he) didn’t suffer any brain injuries, so he is lucid and aware.”

The 32-year-old recently settled in Surrey, P.E.I. with his girlfriend Adrianna, according to Olinyk, and has been working as a sous chef at The Inn at Bay Fortune alongside renowned Chef Michael Smith. He’s also the author of a food-focused travel blog, “Edible Adventure Travel.”

“We are just gutted by this random, senseless accident that has taken this incredible young man’s future,” Smith wrote in a June 14 Facebook post linking to the GoFundMe.

“He epitomizes all that is right about the world of chefs, gracious, gentle and fiercely talented. He needs our help now, more than thoughts and prayers.”

Due to the severity of Mullin’s injuries, it’s not yet known if he will walk again.

“He’s definitely aware of what happened to him, and, of course, he’s devastated,” Olinyk said. “We all just hope that he can stay hopeful and positive that he’s going to recover and that he’ll walk again someday and that he can live a happy life.”

The community has rallied around Mullin, raising more than $46,000 for him, well above the campaign’s initial $5,000 goal which was later raised to $10,000. The money will go toward his care, rehabilitation, any legal fees and moving expenses.

Olinyk said it was during a recent video call that she was able to tell Mullin about the campaign and relay some of the messages that had been left by well-wishers from around the world.

“He just had tears in his eyes. He can’t talk, but he did mouth, ‘thank you so much,'” Olinyk said.

“For me and Adrianna and for his sister and for his family, it’s been really heartwarming to know how loved he is. I mean, I know I love him, but it’s really amazing to hear how much everyone else really, really, really loves him.”

Details about the fundraising campaign for Mullin can be found on the GoFundMe page.

View image in full screen Cassandra Gould and her dogs Bambi and Henry. GoFundMe

A GoFundMe has also been launched for the family of Cassandra Gould, the driver of the other vehicle involved in the June 12 crash.

An obituary for Gould describes the 49-year-old as being a “devoted mother” to her two 26-year-old twin daughters, who had lost their father to cancer in August at the age of 59.

“She loved her children and her dogs” — Bambi and Henry — “more than anything,” it reads.

Bambi and Henry were in the car at the time of the crash, according to the obituary. Henry, 13, survived with injuries, however, Bambi was killed.

“She also loved the beach and that is where you could find her with her dogs most days,” the obituary says.

“Following that, her passion was sewing. She was an incredible seamstress, with many clients representing her work all over New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I.”

In an update Tuesday, one of Gould’s daughters thanked donors for helping them surpass their initial goal of $10,000, which has been raised to $15,000 to help pay for Henry’s vet bills.

“Henry is doing well, the vets tell us that his wounds are healing. We are a bit overwhelmed with all the tasks of planning another funeral, but it brings us peace to care for and love Henry.”