London, Ont., nurse mourning 24-year-old brother who died of COVID-19

Editor’s note: To protect the identities of the deceased and his family, 980 CFPL has used alternative names for Amber and Josh.

A phone call woke Amber* up at 3 a.m. on Wed. May 26, 2021.

It was from the hospital where her 24-year-old brother had been staying, battling COVID-19 in the ICU since late April. Amber picked up the phone.

“My heart was racing and I felt that I was going to die,” Amber told 980 CFPL, her voice shaking.

A hospital staff said her brother had died.

“I was in denial and I still am. I still don’t believe that he’s passed, and then I click into reality,” she said. “But then sometimes, I think, ‘He’s going to walk through the door any second now. He’s going to be home when I get home.'”

Amber describes Josh* as her “everything.”

“He was the closest person to me. We always did everything together. Eat, shopping, go on adventures… and we always had a really good time.”

Amber, a 22-year-old nurse, first spoke with 980 CFPL in early May when both her parents and brother were in hospital battling COVID-19.

The family became infected with the virus after an outbreak took place at Cargill, which is where the nurse’s mother worked.

The outbreak at the poultry processing plant saw at least 116 infections among a total of roughly 900 employees.

“My mom got sick and we all live with her, so my brother got sick shortly after and then my dad got sick shortly after my brother,” she said.

Amber recounted the last time she saw her brother in person, not realizing it would be the last.

She dropped him off at the emergency room on April 23 when he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. She told him she loved him, and drove away in tears.

The siblings texted and video chatted whenever they could until Josh’s symptoms worsened. They video chatted one last time on May 1.

“When he was sedated (on May 2), I kept messaging his phone (even though) I knew his phone battery was dead at that time, but I just kept messaging him in hopes that when he woke up, he could read it,” said Amber, holding back tears.

“I (told) him I love him and ‘don’t be scared,’ and I’d update him about my day,” she continued. “I messaged him that I found his old t-shirt that he’d been looking for. I said, ‘once you get out (of the hospital), you can wear it because you lost it for so long and I finally found it for you.'”

Josh, a Fanshawe College marketing student, loved video games, computer science and anything techy.

His sister says his PS5 was his “child,” he loved anime and enjoyed collecting things like Pokémon cards.

“It makes me want to collect things too,” said Amber, “so I guess right now, I’m collecting all of the memories I have of him.”

Josh’s battle with the virus was “tough,” as his sister described it.

He died around 1 a.m. on May 26, 2021 at the age of 24. His death was the third COVID-19-related death in London and Middlesex involving someone in their 20s.

“It’s so painful because this is someone I thought I would grow old with,” said Amber. “I can’t be an aunt and he can’t be an uncle… It’s so painful and unbearable.”

“I definitively wish it couldn’t been me… Because I knew he was scared and I didn’t want him to feel that way. If things could go back, and it could’ve been me on that bed, I would’ve swapped (with him) immediately. If the doctor said, ‘Your brother needs a heart, a lung or two lungs,’ I would’ve said ‘okay,’ and say my goodbyes to everyone and gone with it.”

Amber is still in shock that a healthy and active young adult lost his life due to COVID-19.

“He was not obese, he didn’t have any underlying conditions. (Before) COVID, he’d go for walks, he’d go to the gym, he was very conscious about his health and well-being,” said Amber.

His sister and one of Josh’s best friends, Kevin Tran, are confident that receiving a shot of a COVID-19 vaccine could’ve saved his life, but Josh was too young to book an appointment when he was admitted to hospital.

At that time, only those 55 and older were allowed vaccine appointments. Eligibility opened to 18 and older on May 18.

“If Josh was able to sign up for it earlier, he would’ve been the first guy to sign up with me on May 18,” said Tran, who has taken up the “nanny” role, making sure all their friends are doing alright.

Amber, who works on a COVID-19 level at a local hospital, is encouraging everyone to get their vaccine.

“I hate that people don’t realize how serious COVID is,” she sighed. “I don’t want any other family to go through this.”

Tran, who had since gotten his COVID-19 vaccine, describes Josh as a genuine and family and friend-oriented person with a big heart.

“He was like a brother. I definitely considered him family,” he said.

The two met about three years ago through a mutual friend, and bonded over their common interests including video games and techy things.

“We’d always get into deep conversations about our hobbies,” Tran smiled.

Tran says he misses going out to eat and hanging out with Josh, but he especially misses Josh’s laugh.

“This man had the most thunderous laugh,” Tran said with a chuckle. “His laugh was very genuine. If he truly found something funny, he’d go out with the loudest laugh and that’s how you know he really finds it funny.”

“And if he doesn’t like something, he’d give a funny face, like a smug face, and I loved that about him,” Tran continued.

As for Amber, she misses everything about her brother. She misses hearing his music in their house and having Josh drive and pick her up from work.

“After a 12-hour day and you see your brother waiting in the parking lot for you… it’s (great).”

Amber is determined to chase after her brother’s dreams on-behalf of him.

“My brother wanted to open businesses so I guess I’m going to open those businesses for him,” she said. “He’s always wanted a corgi, so I guess my first dog is going to be a corgi, and the corgi is going to see his dad one day in a picture.”

"I'm going to dedicate my life to fulfilling his dreams for him, and that's my main goal now."

Although she says she’s not coping well, Amber believes her brother is continuing to support her.

“He can’t be here, but he’s still holding me up and he’s trying to push me to move forward. He gives me motivation to fight for him and he gives me strength to help others.”

The nurse will not be returning to work anytime soon as she awaits for her parents who are both continuing to battle COVID-19 in hospital to recover and come home.

Amber says her parents are “doing OK” and are on the road to recovery.

She’s also thanking the community for supporting her family through a GoFundMe campaign.

“It means the world to us, and I’m grateful for everyone who donated to help (support) my family,” said Amber.

“Josh would’ve been so happy… He didn’t live to see that a GoFundMe was made for our family, but my mom, dad, aunts, uncles, cousins… we’re all shocked and very, very thankful.”

