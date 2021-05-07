Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

London, Ont.’s youngest person to die with COVID-19 remembered for love of family

By Jacquelyn LeBel & Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 7, 2021 6:48 pm
Owen Brandies, 18, died "suddenly and without warning" on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. View image in full screen
Owen Brandies, 18, died "suddenly and without warning" on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. via GoFundMe

The London, Ont., teen who passed away with COVID-19 on Tuesday has been identified as Owen Brandies.

Brandies, 18, is the youngest person to die with COVID-19 in the Middlesex-London Health Unit‘s jurisdiction.

Read more: 18-year-old COVID-19 victim ‘declined very quickly,’ MLHU says

According to a GoFundMe campaign created by family friend Alison Taylor, Brandies passed away “suddenly (and) without warning.”

“Owen did not have any underlying conditions and the effects of the virus set in quickly and aggressively,” it read.

The GoFundMe campaign says Brandies leaves behind his mother and older sister.

Read more: 13-year-old girl in Brampton dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said Brandies went into respiratory distress, arrived in hospital and died within the same day.

A coroner’s investigation is underway and is expected to provide more information, but Mackie suggested on Thursday that he may have had some kind of underlying condition.

“Obviously, there was a unique situation in this individual. We do not get deaths in people of this age group very frequently. This would be among a handful across Canada during the entire pandemic,” he said.

The GoFundMe page had raised over $2,200 by late Friday afternoon.

The organizers say “the family is planning to use the funds to honour Owen’s love of the outdoors and take a trip to the mountains to fish.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Uncertainty lingers about whether summer camps can reopen in Ontario' COVID-19: Uncertainty lingers about whether summer camps can reopen in Ontario
COVID-19: Uncertainty lingers about whether summer camps can reopen in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tagcovid death taglondon covid death tagowen brandies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers