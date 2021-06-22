Menu

Crime

18-year-old escapes unlawful confinement, 2 Edmonton residents arrested: Salmon Arm RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 3:14 pm
RCMP were told that the victim had been assaulted, threatened and unlawfully confined by two individuals. View image in full screen
RCMP were told that the victim had been assaulted, threatened and unlawfully confined by two individuals. Global News

Two Alberta residents were arrested on Sunday, Salmon Arm RCMP say, after a young woman escaped after being assaulted and held against her will.

According to police, the two suspects were arrested after the distressed 18-year-old called 911, reporting that she had escaped confinement. The call came from the 400 block of 4th Avenue Southeast around 2:40 p.m.

RCMP were told the victim had been assaulted, threatened and unlawfully confined by two individuals. Police say the woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the ordeal.

Read more: Man in custody after woman unlawfully confined, prompting police standoff in Kelowna, B.C.

“Our officers gathered information and evidence quickly, which ultimately led to the arrest of two prime suspects, who police believe were in the process of fleeing the area in a taxicab,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“During the arrest procedure, police officers recovered a .22-calibre rifle, and a significant amount of suspected stolen property.”

RCMP say the suspects were a 39-year-old Edmonton man and a 20-year-old Edmonton woman. Both were held in custody.

The investigation is still underway, say police, adding the suspects are facing a number of potential criminal charges.

Global News has reached out to police regarding their arrest status.

They also said officers are trying to identify the rightful owners of the suspected stolen property.

“Investigators are examining what appears to be a collection of dozens of NHL hockey cards of the same player, estimated to be worth thousands,” said RCMP. “Other recovered property includes a specialized tool set, and hand-held GPS units.”

If you witnessed this incident or might be able to claim some of the stolen property, you are asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

