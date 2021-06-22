Menu

Education

Hastings Prince Edward School Board names new director of education

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 1:31 pm
Katherine MacIver will take over the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board's top spot July 1.
Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

The Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has announced a new director of education, just three months after the last person in the role abruptly resigned.

Sean Monteith resigned in early March of this year.

Katherine MacIver comes to the top education role with more than 25 years of experience in elementary and secondary schools.

Read more: Spike in absentee teachers in Belleville, Ont., area causes shortage

She most recently worked as a superintendent of education at the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

MacIver joined the Trillium Lakelands board as a secondary school principal in 2010 after having been a teacher and administrator at elementary and secondary schools at the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board.

Former Hastings Prince Edward director Sean Monteith resigned from the job in early March.

MacIver begins her five-year role on July 1.

