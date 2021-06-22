Hundreds of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at RVH in Barrie

There are 460 walk-in first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Barrie, Ont.’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) on Tuesday.
The clinic is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. People are asked to bring their ID — preferably their health card — to register for the walk-in appointment.
The hospital says 148,000 people in the Simcoe Muskoka region still don’t have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
So far, 63.4 per cent of the population has been immunized with a first dose, while 16.4 per cent has been immunized with a second dose.View link »
