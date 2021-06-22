SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Hundreds of walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at RVH in Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 12:51 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine eligibility accelerated in Ontario' COVID-19 vaccine eligibility accelerated in Ontario
On Monday morning, Ontario residents who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 became eligible to book their second dose.

There are 460 walk-in first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at Barrie, Ont.’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) on Tuesday.

The clinic is open until 8 p.m. Tuesday. People are asked to bring their ID — preferably their health card — to register for the walk-in appointment.

Trending Stories

Read more: Those in Simcoe Muskoka immunized with 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose before March 17 can now book 2nd

The hospital says 148,000 people in the Simcoe Muskoka region still don’t have their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

So far, 63.4 per cent of the population has been immunized with a first dose, while 16.4 per cent has been immunized with a second dose.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
