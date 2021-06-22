Winnipeg weed company offers high incentives for vaccinated Manitobans

Send this page to someone via email

In a further effort to get Manitobans vaccinated, a local cannabis supplier is offering a unique incentive for those who have received both shots.

Winnipeg-based Delta 9 is offering a number of prizes if you show them your immunization card digitally or physically — including a year’s supply of weed.

Prize draws for vaccinated customers will include 20 free joints handed out each month at every Delta 9 store in Manitoba, branded apparel and the grand prize of free cannabis for one year.

Contest winners will be announced on July 31, Aug. 31 and Sept. 30.

The Province of Manitoba is offering a slightly different incentive for vaccinated residents.

Story continues below advertisement

Starting today, people who have received 2 doses of a Covid-19 vaccine are eligible to enter into a vaccine rewards program at every D9 Cannabis Store location in MB. Show us your Government issued vaccine record and we'll enter you for our monthly draws. pic.twitter.com/rbHRWnbaG4 — Delta 9 Cannabis (@Delta9BioTech) June 21, 2021

The government announced the launch of its own lottery earlier this month, with almost $2 million in cash and scholarship prizes.

“Vaccination is the fastest way to overcome COVID-19 and safely restore our services and activities,” said Premier Brian Pallister when the lottery was announced.

“Urgency is important. We need Manitobans to get vaccinated to protect each other and protect our health-care system. The sooner we get vaccinated, the sooner we can get our lives back.”

0:33 After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement