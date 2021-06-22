Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Former CannTrust execs charged after alleged illegal growing of cannabis at Ontario facility

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 10:48 am
FThe charges come after CannTrust's licences were suspended for illegally growing thousands of kilograms of dried cannabis in unlicensed rooms in 2018 and 2019. View image in full screen
FThe charges come after CannTrust's licences were suspended for illegally growing thousands of kilograms of dried cannabis in unlicensed rooms in 2018 and 2019. AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Three former directors and officers at cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. have been charged with several offences under the Securities Act.

The Ontario Securities Commission and Royal Canadian Mounted Police say they have charged former vice-chairman Mark Litwin, former chairman Eric Paul and former chief executive Paul Aceto.

Read more: CannTrust to destroy $77 million of plants and inventory

Each is facing charges of fraud, making false or misleading statements to the OSC and the market and authorizing, permitting or acquiescing in the commission of an offence.

Litwin and Paul also face insider trading charges and Litwin and Aceto are charged with making a false prospectus and false preliminary prospectus.

The charges come after CannTrust’s licences were suspended for illegally growing thousands of kilograms of dried cannabis in unlicensed rooms in 2018 and 2019.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: CannTrust, ‘leading’ medical cannabis provider, halts sales amid Health Canada probe

The OSC and RCMP allege the accused did not disclose to investors that about 50 per cent of the growing space at CannTrust’s Pelham, Ont. facility was not licensed by Health Canada and they allegedly used corporate disclosures to assert that they were compliant with regulatory approvals.

They also allege Litwin and Aceto signed off on prospectuses used to raise money in the U.S., which stated that CannTrust was fully licensed and compliant with regulatory requirements, and Litwin and Paul traded shares of CannTrust while in possession of material, undisclosed information regarding the unlicensed growing.

Click to play video: 'CannTrust marijuana producer on pot shortages, cannabis legalization and product innovation' CannTrust marijuana producer on pot shortages, cannabis legalization and product innovation
CannTrust marijuana producer on pot shortages, cannabis legalization and product innovation – Jan 9, 2019
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Ontario Cannabis tagillegal cannabis tagOntario Securities Commission tagCannTrust tagCannTrust former execs charged tagCannTrust illegal cannabis tagIllegal cannabis growth Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers