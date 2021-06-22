Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for information after cyclist allegedly struck by vehicle

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 9:37 am
Kingston police are investigating after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a vehicle Saturday night on John Counter Boulevard. View image in full screen
Kingston police are investigating after a cyclist was reportedly hit by a vehicle Saturday night on John Counter Boulevard. Dominic Christian Owens

Kingston police are asking witnesses to come forward after they say a cyclist was hit by a car over the weekend.

The collision took place around 10 p.m. Saturday night on John Counter Boulevard, east of Sir John A Macdonald Boulevard, police confirmed.

The cyclist was struck from behind and was thrown from the bike onto the windshield of the car.

Read more: Cyclist seriously injured in north-end collision: Kingston police

The cyclist was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The westbound lanes of John Counter Boulevard were closed for about seven hours during the investigation.

There is currently no word on charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

