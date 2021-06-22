Kingston police looking for information after cyclist allegedly struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are asking witnesses to come forward after they say a cyclist was hit by a car over the weekend.

The collision took place around 10 p.m. Saturday night on John Counter Boulevard, east of Sir John A Macdonald Boulevard, police confirmed.

The cyclist was struck from behind and was thrown from the bike onto the windshield of the car.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The westbound lanes of John Counter Boulevard were closed for about seven hours during the investigation.

There is currently no word on charges, but police say the investigation is ongoing.

