Crime

Convicted killer and rapist Paul Bernardo faces parole hearing Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 22, 2021 6:10 am
Click to play video: 'Convicted rapist, killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22' Convicted rapist, killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22
WATCH ABOVE: Convicted rapist, killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22. Catherine McDonald reports – Jun 2, 2021

TORONTO — Teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo is set for a parole hearing today.

Bernardo’s horrific crimes in the 1980s and early 1990s include kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy near St. Catharines, Ont.

The designated dangerous offender has been eligible for full parole for more than three years.

Read more: Rapist and killer Paul Bernardo set to have parole hearing June 22

But relatives of his victims are adamant he should never be allowed out of prison.

They will be making that case to the Parole Board of Canada, which took just 30 minutes to reject his release in October 2018.

Bernardo is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault among other offences.

Click to play video: 'Notorious schoolgirl killer Paul Bernardo has parole hearing scheduled later in June' Notorious schoolgirl killer Paul Bernardo has parole hearing scheduled later in June
Notorious schoolgirl killer Paul Bernardo has parole hearing scheduled later in June – Jun 2, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
