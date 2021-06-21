9-year-old Saskatchewan goalie cutting grass for gear and goodwill

Send this page to someone via email

Luc Brisebois has learned that hard work pays off.

The nine-year-old from Gravelbourg, Sask., recently started cutting grass hoping to earn enough money to buy new goalie equipment.

“My pads were too small so we needed to get some new ones,” said Luc.

So Jordan Brisebois, Luc’s dad, agreed to buy his son new pads for the upcoming spring season. Luc also wanted the matching glove and blocker to complete his new set but Jordan wasn’t quite sold on that idea because Luc’s old stuff fit just fine.

“He said I have to make some money to buy the matching glove and blocker,” said Luc.

So after Luc asked his dad if he could teach him how to cut grass, Little Breezer’s Lawn Care was born and within the first month, Luc cut around 25 to 30 lawns in Gravelbourg, which was already enough for his new gear. However, business didn’t stop, and neither did Luc’s idea of purchasing even more equipment for his hockey passion.

“I’m trying to get some more money to buy a new stick and some new knee protectors,” said Luc.

And as he works toward that goal, Luc has even decided to pay it forward by donating a portion of his earnings to the local food bank.

“I’m going to give 10 per cent of the money to the food bank after we’re done,” said Luc. “To help people that don’t have lots of food.

Jordan says members of the family will also be donating.

“Now my wife and I are going to match it and my parents are going to match it,” said Jordan. “I actually made a post on LinkedIn that’s gone semi-viral and there’s been a couple people on that platform that have reached out to me and DM’d me and said hey we want to know how much he’s raised because we want to match it.

“So this little bit of goodwill he’s decided to do is going to result in a lot of goodwill for our community.”