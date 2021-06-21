Investigation underway to determine cause of Vernon, B.C. house fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Vernon Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in the city’s Okanagan Landing area.

It was just after 6 a.m. June 21 when a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 6,600-block of Cameo Drive.

The passerby called the fire department immediately, and RCMP were also called in to assist.

According to police, no one was injured.

It’s not known how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire, and police said no criminality is suspected at this time.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

According to police, the house sustained what’s believed to be a significant amount of damage inside.

