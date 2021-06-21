Menu

News

Investigation underway to determine cause of Vernon, B.C. house fire

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 4:24 pm
An early morning fire at a home in Vernon Monday is believed to have caused significant damage inside. View image in full screen
An early morning fire at a home in Vernon Monday is believed to have caused significant damage inside. Contributed

The Vernon Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in the city’s Okanagan Landing area.

It was just after 6 a.m. June 21 when a passerby noticed smoke coming from a home in the 6,600-block of Cameo Drive.

The passerby called the fire department immediately, and RCMP were also called in to assist.

According to police, no one was injured.

It’s not known how many people were inside the house at the time of the fire, and police said no criminality is suspected at this time.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

According to police, the house sustained what’s believed to be a significant amount of damage inside.

