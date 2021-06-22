Calgary Pride supports local LGBTQ+ initiatives with #OurPride

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Pride announced Tuesday the return of its #OurPride initiative, encouraging people to support local businesses in developing LGBTQ+ initiatives.

“We ask Calgary businesses to take a service or product component of their business and host a Pride-powered initiative that creates avenues for the community buy-in, engage and participate with the local businesses over Pride Week (Aug. 27 – Sept. 6),” said Sumit Munjal, manager of production and programming at Calgary Pride, in a statement to Global News.

It encourages you to get as creative as possible and “show us how high your rainbow flag flies.” Pitch your idea, like a drag show or bake sale, and the Calgary Pride team said it will connect with you.

“Calgary Pride will provide businesses with a marketing toolkit, volunteers, marketing and most importantly, free diversity and inclusion training while leveraging the reach of our Pride brand,” he said.

The goal is to build relationships between LGBTQ+ people, businesses and the community.

"The initiative is rooted in the value of community and the power of partnership," Munjal said.

“It fulfills Calgary Pride’s mandate to ignite dialogue, continue the conversations of change and fortify business relationships. It acts as an avenue to bring people of different sexual identities together and help them amplify the voices of 2SLGBTQ+ folx.

“The initiative also focuses on creating a path to economic recovery by bringing people into the businesses at a time when they finally open their doors to customers.”

#OurPride began in 2020 in lieu of the annual in-person Pride parade and festival that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic, the #OurPride initiative was a roaring success with 70 businesses and over $30,000 raised,” Munjal said.

#OurPride runs Aug. 1 to Sept. 6.