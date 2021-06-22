Menu

Canada

Calgary Pride supports local LGBTQ+ initiatives with #OurPride

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 9:00 am
Click to play video: 'Shaw celebrates Calgary Pride with a downtown public art installation' Shaw celebrates Calgary Pride with a downtown public art installation
Chima Nkemdirim from Shaw Communications joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how artists can submit proposals to create murals for Shaw’s Pride Marches On initiative.

Calgary Pride announced Tuesday the return of its #OurPride initiative, encouraging people to support local businesses in developing LGBTQ+ initiatives.

“We ask Calgary businesses to take a service or product component of their business and host a Pride-powered initiative that creates avenues for the community buy-in, engage and participate with the local businesses over Pride Week (Aug. 27 – Sept. 6),” said Sumit Munjal, manager of production and programming at Calgary Pride, in a statement to Global News.

It encourages you to get as creative as possible and “show us how high your rainbow flag flies.” Pitch your idea, like a drag show or bake sale, and the Calgary Pride team said it will connect with you.

“Calgary Pride will provide businesses with a marketing toolkit, volunteers, marketing and most importantly, free diversity and inclusion training while leveraging the reach of our Pride brand,” he said.

Read more: Calgary Pride Week will feature mix of virtual and in-person events

The goal is to build relationships between LGBTQ+ people, businesses and the community.

Trending Stories

“The initiative is rooted in the value of community and the power of partnership,” Munjal said.

“It fulfills Calgary Pride’s mandate to ignite dialogue, continue the conversations of change and fortify business relationships. It acts as an avenue to bring people of different sexual identities together and help them amplify the voices of 2SLGBTQ+ folx.

“The initiative also focuses on creating a path to economic recovery by bringing people into the businesses at a time when they finally open their doors to customers.”

Click to play video: 'Global Calgary partners with Calgary Pride to sponsor #OurPride business initiative' Global Calgary partners with Calgary Pride to sponsor #OurPride business initiative
Global Calgary partners with Calgary Pride to sponsor #OurPride business initiative – Jul 22, 2020

#OurPride began in 2020 in lieu of the annual in-person Pride parade and festival that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite the pandemic, the #OurPride initiative was a roaring success with 70 businesses and over $30,000 raised,” Munjal said.

#OurPride runs Aug. 1 to Sept. 6.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
