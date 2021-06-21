Another 7,800 COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that another 7,802 COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the weekend.

The latest data released on Monday encompasses Friday to Sunday as 201,722 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 74.9 per cent of the eligible population.

About 50,500 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 18.7 per cent of the eligible population.

On the weekend, 6,216 individuals received their second dose, while 1,586 received their first dose.

Public health reports that 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 68.8 per cent of Wellington County residents are partially vaccinated.

Last week, WDG Public Health saw 30,127 vaccinations, including 7,999 first doses and 22,128 second doses, which is the highest number of doses given in a week since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Monday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,489.

Active cases fell by one from Friday’s count to 32, with another nine recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,416 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, five new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,651.

The number of active cases fell to nine, with four new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,601 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 11.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are three people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of June 17.

