SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Another 7,800 COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Overcoming Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination plateau to a return to normalcy' Overcoming Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination plateau to a return to normalcy
Mike Drolet looks at the efforts underway across the country to get shots into arms of the vaccine hesitant, including some Indigenous communities.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that another 7,802 COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the weekend.

The latest data released on Monday encompasses Friday to Sunday as 201,722 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 74.9 per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter country without quarantine on July 5

About 50,500 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 18.7 per cent of the eligible population.

On the weekend, 6,216 individuals received their second dose, while 1,586 received their first dose.

Public health reports that 81 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 68.8 per cent of Wellington County residents are partially vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, WDG Public Health saw 30,127 vaccinations, including 7,999 first doses and 22,128 second doses, which is the highest number of doses given in a week since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

Anyone aged 12 and up can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario accelerating 2nd-dose vaccine eligibility again' Ontario accelerating 2nd-dose vaccine eligibility again
Ontario accelerating 2nd-dose vaccine eligibility again

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Monday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,489.

Trending Stories

Active cases fell by one from Friday’s count to 32, with another nine recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,416 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 41 after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

In Wellington County, five new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,651.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of active cases fell to nine, with four new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,601 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 7.

Read more: Ontarians encouraged to see mRNA shots as interchangeable as province expands 2nd dose eligibility again

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate climbed to 11.9 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is below one per cent.

There are three people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including two in intensive care as of June 17.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagguelph cases tagCOVID news tagGuelph vaccines tagguelph covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers