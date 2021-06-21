SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Accelerated 2nd dose eligibility expands across Ontario for those with 1st shot before May 9

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 6:05 am
Click to play video: 'Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says' Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says
WATCH ABOVE: Pfizer or Moderna? ‘There’s no better or worse,’ Ontario’s COVID-19 science chief says.

TORONTO _ More Ontarians become eligible for an earlier second dose of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Starting this morning at 8 a.m., those who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 can book or reschedule their second dose at a shortened interval.

People in Delta variant hot spots who received first shots on or before May 30 can move up their second shots on Wednesday.

Read more: Ontario adds 3 regions to list of COVID-19 Delta hot spots, accelerates 2nd dose vaccine bookings

Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo and York, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Durham are considered hot spots for the more infectious variant.

Trending Stories

The province says that starting sometime next week, it plans to allow all adults who received a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s product to book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial shot.

Story continues below advertisement

As of last week, the province allowed people who received a first shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to book their second shot earlier.

They must wait at least eight weeks before getting their second dose.

Click to play video: 'NACI guidance leads to confusion among AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients' NACI guidance leads to confusion among AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients
NACI guidance leads to confusion among AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recipients
© 2021 The Canadian Press
