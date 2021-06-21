Thompson Rivers University apologizes for accepting law students then putting them on waitlist

Send this page to someone via email

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops is apologizing to 42 students who were initially accepted to attend the law school in September, but who have now been moved to the waitlist.

In a statement to Global News, spokesperson Todd Hauptman said it’s common for post-secondary institutions to accept more students than the seats in the program because some of those students eventually decide to go to school elsewhere.

However, he said due to unexpected and overwhelming demand, which is also being reported by other law schools across the country, 42 of the applicants who were sent acceptance letters have now been put on the waitlist for September.

There are 124 seats in first-year law at the university, and 283 offer letters were sent out, compared with 296 letters last year.

However, Hauptman explained more people have been accepting the entrance offers than in previous years.

He said there is typically some movement in spaces between now and the end of August, and it’s possible a seat may open up for those on the waitlist.