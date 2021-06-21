Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Thompson Rivers University apologizes for accepting law students then putting them on waitlist

By Amy Judd & Gord Macdonald Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 1:58 pm
Click to play video: 'TRU apologizes for waitlisting law students' TRU apologizes for waitlisting law students
A number of students who were hoping to attend Thompson River's University law program this fall - are instead receiving apologies -- they have been told they have to wait because of unexpected demand. TRU Dean of Law Daleen Millard has more.

Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops is apologizing to 42 students who were initially accepted to attend the law school in September, but who have now been moved to the waitlist.

In a statement to Global News, spokesperson Todd Hauptman said it’s common for post-secondary institutions to accept more students than the seats in the program because some of those students eventually decide to go to school elsewhere.

However, he said due to unexpected and overwhelming demand, which is also being reported by other law schools across the country, 42 of the applicants who were sent acceptance letters have now been put on the waitlist for September.

Click to play video: 'Former Rolling Stones manager teaches pop culture at Kamloops university' Former Rolling Stones manager teaches pop culture at Kamloops university
Former Rolling Stones manager teaches pop culture at Kamloops university – Nov 3, 2019

Read more: Former Rolling Stones manager headlines ‘rock dreams’ course at B.C. university

Story continues below advertisement

There are 124 seats in first-year law at the university, and 283 offer letters were sent out, compared with 296 letters last year.

Trending Stories

However, Hauptman explained more people have been accepting the entrance offers than in previous years.

He said there is typically some movement in spaces between now and the end of August, and it’s possible a seat may open up for those on the waitlist.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Thompson Rivers University tagTru tagKamloops university tagLaw school kamloops tagLaw school waitlist tagThompson Rivers University law school tagTRU KAmloops tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers