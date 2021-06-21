COVID-19: 1 in 5 Ottawa adults are fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

One in five Ottawa adults has now received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the latest update from the local health unit.

OPH’s Monday vaccination update shows that 20 per cent of adults aged 18 and older, or just over 170,000 people, have now received two doses of the vaccine.

Some 76 per cent of adults, meanwhile, received at least one dose.

Last week, Ottawa administered more than 90,000 COVID-19 doses locally for the second week in a row.

2:00 Ontario accelerating 2nd-dose vaccine eligibility again Ontario accelerating 2nd-dose vaccine eligibility again

The bulk of those doses were Pfizer, as has been the overall trend to date in the city’s vaccination campaign, but a delay in the shipment of new Pfizer doses this week will see Ottawa pivot to using mostly Moderna vaccines at community clinics.

Story continues below advertisement

On the COVID-19 case front, OPH reported 11 new infections on Monday and no new deaths related to the virus.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city meanwhile dropped to 186 over the weekend.

But Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa’s associate medical officer of health, cautioned that low testing volumes as of late are likely resulting in an “underestimate” of viral levels in the city.

He pointed to the city’s wastewater data, which shows a resurgence in the overall amount of COVID-19 in the city, as cause for caution.

OPH is meanwhile reporting three new cases of the Delta variant, first identified in India, since Friday, bringing the total number of cases of the more transmissible variant locally to 12.

1:50 COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant COVID-19 surge in Ontario’s Waterloo region blamed on Delta variant