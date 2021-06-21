Menu

Crime

Suspect in London, Ont. attack on Muslim family to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 21, 2021 6:27 am
Click to play video: 'London, Ont. attack suspect formally charged with terrorism' London, Ont. attack suspect formally charged with terrorism
WATHCH ABOVE: London, Ont. attack suspect formally charged with terrorism. Catherine McDonald has more.

LONDON, Ont. — A man facing terrorism charges for allegedly targeting and killing a Muslim family with his truck in southwestern Ontario is set to appear in court this morning.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, faces four first-degree murder charges and an attempted murder charge that prosecutors allege constitute an act of terrorism.

Police have said the attack on June 6 in London, Ont., was motivated by hate against the Islamic faith.

Read more: ‘Taken too soon’: Funeral held for London, Ont., family killed in attack

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal were killed while out for an evening walk.

The couple’s nine-year-old son, Fayez, was seriously hurt.

The attack prompted a massive outpouring of support for the family and calls for all levels of government to address Islamophobia.

Click to play video: 'Prosecutors say London, Ont., attack was an act of terrorism' Prosecutors say London, Ont., attack was an act of terrorism
Prosecutors say London, Ont., attack was an act of terrorism
© 2021 The Canadian Press
