Canada

U.S. extends ferry, land border crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 20, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21' Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21
WATCH ABOVE: Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21

America’s land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico will be remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, U.S. Homeland Security said on Sunday.

The 30-day extension came after Canada announced its own extension on Friday of the requirements that were set to expire on Monday and have been in place since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. government held working-group meetings with Canada and Mexico last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Homeland Security said in a tweet it noted “positive developments in recent weeks and is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably.”

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Peter Cooney)

© 2021 Reuters
