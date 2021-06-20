COVID-19 Saskatchewan casinos, bingo halls reopen for Step Two

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents can again visit casinos and bingo halls now that the province moved to the second phase of the reopening plan and loosening COVID-19 public health restrictions.

As of Sunday June 20, the government is allowing a maximum of 150 people in the venues, as well as in recreational facilities and libraries.

“We’ve been looking forward to it for weeks,” Shanna Schulhauser, a Saskatchewan Gaming Commission spokesperson said.

“Once we were confirmed that we were able to reopen in (Step) Two, we immediately went into reopen mode and started dusting off our plans,” she said, standing in the Casino Regina lobby shortly before doors opened at 9 a.m.

She told Global News the casino had been closed for about six months recently and 10 months in total.

She estimated the cost of the closure at “about $100 million in lost revenue.”

She said the reopening meant they could start taking in money again and that the casino can start recalling more employees.

She said the casino temporarily laid off 570 full-time employees in December. It recalled 243 for June 20 and Schulhauser said the remaining 327 will return when the third phase of the reopening plan begins.

Staff have health measures in place, like limiting the games, requiring patrons to maintain sufficient social distance and screening customers for COVID symptoms.

Schulhauser said staff are keeping health and safety in mind and, overall, are excited to return.

