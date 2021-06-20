Menu

News

Winnipeg city council to vote on 30 km/h speed limits for some streets

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 2:13 pm
A motion heading to Winnipeg's City Council this week could see speed limits on some streets drop to 30 km/h. View image in full screen
A motion heading to Winnipeg's City Council this week could see speed limits on some streets drop to 30 km/h. Getty Images

A motion heading to City Hall this week could see the speed limits on four Winnipeg streets reduced from 50 km/h to 30 km/h as part of a pilot project.

Those streets are:

  • Eugenie Street between St. Mary’s Road and Youville Street.
  • Machray Avenue between Fife Street and Main Street.
  • Powers Street between Dufferin Avenue and Partridge Avenue.
  • Warsaw Avenue between Thurso Street and Pembina Highway.

The four streets are all greenways, which are designated for use by cyclists, pedestrians, and vehicles. The city has eleven in total.

The Public Service says a fifth street — Roch Street between Poplar Avenue and Leighton Avenue — was removed following public feedback and consultation with the local councillor.

The city’s website says lowered speed limits reduce the risk of severe injury or death should a pedestrian be struck, while also reducing noise and creating a more pleasant atmosphere.

It adds the outcomes of the pilot will determine whether more greenways will have their speed limits reduced.

Success of the pilot will be measured in four main factors: decreased motor vehicle volumes and speeds, increased cycling volumes, feedback from greenway users, and feedback from nearby residents.

The Public Service pegs the cost for the trial at $333,732, out of a budget of $300,000. The difference will be absorbed into the $152.2-million 2021 Regional and Local Street Renewal program.

City Council meets on Thursday, June 24.

