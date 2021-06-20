Menu

Crime

5-year-old girl now stable after shooting at toddler’s birthday party in west-end Toronto: Police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2021 11:03 am
Toronto police say a five-year-old child shot at a birthday party is now in stable condition. View image in full screen
Toronto police say a five-year-old child shot at a birthday party is now in stable condition. Gord Edick/Global News

TORONTO — Police say a five-year-old girl is in stable condition after a shooting at a birthday party that left two other children and an adult injured in northwest Toronto.

Toronto Police Const. Edward Parks says the shooting happened at a party for a one-year-old boy, who was grazed by a bullet and treated on-scene for injuries but did not go to hospital.

He says the other three victims, who also included an 11-year-old boy and 23-year-old man, did go to hospital.

Parks says he doesn’t have information on the condition of the other victims, although police have previously said the adult hit by the gunfire suffered a leg wound.

Read more: 3 children, 2 adults injured after shooting at toddler’s birthday party in west-end Toronto

Police say officers were called to the scene in the Rexdale neighbourhood shortly before 8 p.m., and they’re now looking for “multiple suspects.”

Parks says he doesn’t have any information on suspects yet or whether they fled in a vehicle or on foot.

He says investigators are on the scene and asking anyone who has information, dash-cam video or cellphone video to come forward.

Trending Stories

Toronto Mayor John Tory calls the incident “a shocking and outrageous act of gun violence” that comes amid a decline in shootings in the city over the last year.

“Firing a gun anywhere anytime in the city of Toronto is unacceptable. Doing so at a child’s birthday party goes way beyond that,” Tory said in a statement Sunday.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

Tory also urged anyone with information to contact authorities “to send a clear message that such dangerous and brazen behaviour that threatens the lives of innocent children will not be tolerated.”

Toronto Police Insp. Kelly Skinner said the children were not the targets of the shooting.

“There’s nothing more brazen than children outside at a gathering and this kind of violence happening,” she said after the shooting Saturday night.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
