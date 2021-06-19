Menu

Crime

Dallas mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter who was stabbed over 30 times

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 19, 2021 6:38 pm
FILE: A police siren is shown. View image in full screen
FILE: A police siren is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mario Beauregard

A 7-year-old Dallas girl whose mother was recently arrested in her death was stabbed over 30 times, according to a court document.

Madison Petry died after being stabbed on Thursday. Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, faces a capital murder charge in her daughter’s slaying, as well as a charge of aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

Read more: Police shoot man suspected of driving truck into 7 cyclists during Arizona bike event

An arrest-warrant affidavit says that Hall’s mother said she was taking a bath Thursday when she heard screaming. Hall’s brother then told her that Hall had stabbed his teenage friend, the affidavit said.

Trending Stories

The affidavit said Hall’s mother and brother tried to take the knife from her, but she got away from them and stabbed her daughter.

Madison was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The affidavit said that the initial autopsy found that the child had over 30 stab wounds.

Hall was being held Saturday in Dallas County Jail on $1.5 million. Court records did not list an attorney for her who could be reached for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
