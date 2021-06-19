Menu

‘Short-lived heat wave’ forecast for B.C.’s south coast on Father’s Day

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role' Increased concern for drought and wildfires in B.C. this summer and climate change is playing a role
Meteorologist Kristi Gordon looks at how climate change is causing increased drought and wildfires in British Columbia and why there is greater concern this year – Jun 3, 2021

Lower Mainland residents celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday will want to look for ways to beat the heat as they’re out and about with dad.

Environment Canada is forecasting a “short-lived heat wave” for the south coast, with temperatures five to 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

The agency has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Read more: Eighty-hectare ‘out-of-control’ wildfire near Lytton, B.C. prompts evacuation alert

“After a relatively cool start to the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise again on Father’s Day,” Environment Canada said.

“The current guidance indicates that the day time temperatures will peak in the low-thirties through Monday at locations away from the immediate coast.”

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 23-24 C in Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday, while Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley could see temperatures in the range of 32-33 C.

The system is forecast to begin shifting inland on Tuesday, moving the hot air into the interior.

