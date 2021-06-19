‘Short-lived heat wave’ forecast for B.C.’s south coast on Father’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

Lower Mainland residents celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday will want to look for ways to beat the heat as they’re out and about with dad.

Environment Canada is forecasting a “short-lived heat wave” for the south coast, with temperatures five to 10 degrees above the seasonal average.

The agency has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

“After a relatively cool start to the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise again on Father’s Day,” Environment Canada said.

“The current guidance indicates that the day time temperatures will peak in the low-thirties through Monday at locations away from the immediate coast.”

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of 23-24 C in Vancouver on Monday and Tuesday, while Abbotsford in the Fraser Valley could see temperatures in the range of 32-33 C.

The system is forecast to begin shifting inland on Tuesday, moving the hot air into the interior.