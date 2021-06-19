Menu

Traffic

3 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash in Milton: Halton Regional Police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 12:51 pm
Three people have died and another person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Milton’s south end early Saturday.

According to a statement issued by the Halton Regional Police Service, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fourth Line and Britannia Road at around 12:30 a.m.

Officers said a 28-year-old Milton man driving a Cadillac south on Fourth Line when it collided with a SUV travelling east on Britannia Road that was carrying three people.

Investigators said two people in the SUV died at the scene and a third died while paramedics were taking them to a trauma centre. The driver of the Cadillac was said to have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed the intersection for eight hours as collision reconstruction specialists gathered evidence.

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who has surveillance or dash-cam video, was asked to call officers at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

