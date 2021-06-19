3 dead, 1 injured after overnight crash in Milton: Halton Regional Police

Three people have died and another person has been seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Milton’s south end early Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the Halton Regional Police Service, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Fourth Line and Britannia Road at around 12:30 a.m.
Officers said a 28-year-old Milton man driving a Cadillac south on Fourth Line when it collided with a SUV travelling east on Britannia Road that was carrying three people.
Investigators said two people in the SUV died at the scene and a third died while paramedics were taking them to a trauma centre. The driver of the Cadillac was said to have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police closed the intersection for eight hours as collision reconstruction specialists gathered evidence.
Meanwhile, anyone with information about the crash, or anyone who has surveillance or dash-cam video, was asked to call officers at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.
