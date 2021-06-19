N.S. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday as active cases dip below 90

Send this page to someone via email

After reporting double-digit case numbers over the past two days, Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

However, the number of completed tests was also the lowest in three days, with Nova Scotia Health labs completing 4,224 on Friday.

Ten people have recovered in the last day, leaving a total of 88 active cases, the lowest number since April 21. Six people are in hospital, including three in ICU.

“Our case numbers continue to go in the right direction, thanks to the hard work of all Nova Scotians,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a release.

“This is the first weekend of Phase 2, so go out and enjoy Nova Scotia. But please follow the public health measures, and we’ll be able to progress through our reopening plan and enjoy summer in the province.”

Four of the new cases are in the province’s Central Zone, three of whom are close contacts of previously reported cases. One is under investigation.

Two are in the Western Zone: one that’s under investigation and one related to travel.

The province says there is limited community spread in the Central Zone, while the other three health zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

Second vaccine doses moved up

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 14 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before Aug. 27 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates. Notification emails will go out in batches over several days, the province said.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as you can because good vaccine coverage is key to allowing us to continue reopening,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in the release.

“I would also like to remind everyone to continue getting tested regularly, even after you’ve been vaccinated.”

As of Thursday, 62 per cent of Nova Scotia’s overall population had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 6.8 per cent of Nova Scotians have had both required doses. Currently, people aged 12 and up are eligible for the shot.

On Friday, Premier Rankin said in a release that the province is expecting a large shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine “in the coming weeks.”