Health

COVID-19: Some Nova Scotians can reschedule 2nd vaccine appointments earlier than expected

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Nearly half of unvaccinated Canadians would be convinced if offered incentives, poll finds' Nearly half of unvaccinated Canadians would be convinced if offered incentives, poll finds
An exclusive polling for Global News shows that over 50 per cent of those not vaccinated in Canada are ready to be convinced to get vaccinated if offered an incentive such as winning lottery.

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 14 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before August 27 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates.

In a release Friday, the province said that notification emails will go out in batches over several days. People who provided an email address at the time of booking will receive a rescheduling notice by email.

Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule.

Read more: N.S.’s top doc says N.B. introducing ‘higher level of risk’ by allowing in some Canadian travelers

On Thursday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised that “when mixing vaccines, the minimum interval between doses should be based on the minimum interval of the product used for the first dose.”

For AstraZeneca, the minimum interval is 28 days. This means that anyone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca in Nova Scotia can now reschedule their second dose for 28 days later.

Trending Stories

The current supply of AstraZeneca expires June 30.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier questions New Brunswick’s border measures ahead of Atlantic bubble' Nova Scotia premier questions New Brunswick’s border measures ahead of Atlantic bubble
Nova Scotia premier questions New Brunswick’s border measures ahead of Atlantic bubble

The province continues to recommend people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose.

When rescheduling the second dose, the province said people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.

Drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle.

“At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time,” the province said.

