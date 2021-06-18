COVID-19: Some Nova Scotians can reschedule 2nd vaccine appointments earlier than expected

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 14 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before August 27 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates.

In a release Friday, the province said that notification emails will go out in batches over several days. People who provided an email address at the time of booking will receive a rescheduling notice by email.

Anyone who did not provide an email or does not receive a notice can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule.

On Thursday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization advised that “when mixing vaccines, the minimum interval between doses should be based on the minimum interval of the product used for the first dose.”

For AstraZeneca, the minimum interval is 28 days. This means that anyone who received a first dose of AstraZeneca in Nova Scotia can now reschedule their second dose for 28 days later.

The current supply of AstraZeneca expires June 30.

The province continues to recommend people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose.

When rescheduling the second dose, the province said people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.

Drive-thru clinics in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville can now accommodate up to four people in one vehicle.

“At the time of booking you can schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time,” the province said.

