B.C. families scramble after pediatric heart transplant program suddenly suspended

Several B.C. families have been thrust into a last-minute scramble to find a specialized surgeon for their children’s heart operations.

Fifteen-year-old Lauren Bews is one of those patients.

Her valve repair procedure had already been cancelled twice before, but last week her family was told BC Children’s Hospital’s multi-organ transplant program is being suspended indefinitely as the chief of pediatric cardio-thoracic surgery is taking a leave of absence starting July 1.

“It’s disappointing because you can see your daughter is starting to slow down,” her father Ken Bews told Global News.

“It weighs heavy on you.”

Even though Bews isn’t one of the transplant program patients, the ripple effect means patients and families like hers are being forced to make difficult decisions around relocating to Edmonton, Toronto or the U.S.

“We, at the worst, would have to sell our home, and the proceeds — put it all towards going to the U.S. to have it done,” Bews said.

“It’s very frustrating; there’s a lot of getting the entire family ready for a major event.”

Families were given little explanation, but the problem is believed to be rooted in a systemic failure by the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) and BC Children’s Hospital management to create a healthy working environment amid a toxic dispute between surgeons Dr. Sanjiv Gandhi and Dr. Andrew Campbell.

“My feel is the hospital really let down the province here, they really let down the team,” Andrea Marriott, whose son Reid required multiple major treatments at the hospital over the years.

“I had Dr. Campbell for my son and we love him and we know so many who had Dr. Gandhi for their children and they love him. They needed the support, they needed intervention long ago in order for the interpersonal issues to be resolved.”

A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision says the Hospital Appeal Board was “critical of the role of BC Children’s Hospital administration in the dysfunction, and its failure to undertake investigatory or disciplinary measures.”

It goes on to say that the hospital’s “rather cynical conduct was considered unsatisfactory” and attracted “little sympathy from the court.”

Mariott said the end result is that children and families are suffering.

The PHSA denied multiple Global News requests for an interview and dodged specific questions concerning affected families.

The health authority instead provided a written statement on behalf of the hospital.

“Through our Cardiac Heart Disease Centre of Excellence, we serve some of the most complicated cardiac cases for children across the western provinces,” it said.

“We are, however, faced with an immediate shortage of cardiac surgeons. With patient safety as our top priority, we are taking swift action to support our patients and ensure continued access to care. This includes exploring options for out of province care, as required.”

The PHSA statement on behalf of the hospital also said it deeply regrets causing families “additional stress,” and said “our care teams are working closely with each of them to offer ongoing support and ensure care plans are in place.”

Families now left scrambling are calling on those at the top to resolve the problems so their sick children don’t have to pay the price.

“It’s somewhat demoralizing,” Bews said. “And, I can say, devastating.”