Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Virtual care popular at BC Children’s Hospital, plans underway to continue post-pandemic

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 8:00 pm
B.C. Children's Hospital treats the province's youngest patients. View image in full screen
B.C. Children's Hospital treats the province's youngest patients. Google Street View

A new survey has found strong support for virtual care at BC Children’s Hospital, with patients and their families saying it is the same, or even better, than in-person visits.

The survey went on to say families hope the new emphasis on virtual care will continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Online therapy: The benefits of virtual counselling' Online therapy: The benefits of virtual counselling
Online therapy: The benefits of virtual counselling – Aug 8, 2020

Seventy-nine per cent of patients and their families reported an overall positive experience with virtual care, the survey found, and 92 per cent said they would recommend virtual care to others.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospital officials note the rise in online visits has led to shorter waitlists while the survey found 73 per cent of patients rated virtual care “as the same or better than in-person care.”

Read more: COMMENTARY: Virtual care will continue long after COVID-19 pandemic ends

Brenden Hursh, a pediatric endocrinologist at BC Children’s Hospital who led a study on how well remote-virtual visits were working for families of children with diabetes, said just five per cent of visits to the hospital’s endocrine division were virtual prior to the pandemic. The pandemic forced them to transition entirely to virtual visits.

Trending Stories

“We found extremely positive opinions from the families around their virtual health visits across multiple domains of usability,” he said.

The study found 72 per cent of patients surveyed want continued virtual care, even after the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust' B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust
B.C. dentist says virtual visits could be key to rebuilding patient trust – May 18, 2020

Hursh said the transition debunked a lot of long-held myths about the types of families that would favour virtual health.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was easy before the pandemic to assume that virtual health would only be for the tech-savvy families or maybe for those families who live very far away from our major centres in British Columbia,” he said.

“Instead, what we found is really broad support for virtual health across a really diverse group of families in British Columbia.”

Sixty per cent of patients live outside of the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and virtual visits can help those families avoid the logistics of travel, the survey found.

Plans are being developed for the future of virtual care, hospital officials said.

The hospital noted that while there has been a rise in virtual appointments, in-person care remains safe for patients and their families.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Children's Hospital tagBC health care tagBC hospitals tagvirtual health tagBC virtual care tagVirtual care BC tagVirtual health appointments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers