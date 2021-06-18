1 dead, 5 taken to hospital after storm causes canoes to flip on Amsik Lake, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and five others were taken to hospital after the three canoes they were riding in flipped over on Amsik Lake, Sask. during a storm Wednesday.

Creighton RCMP says it received a call at around 7 p.m. CDT of six males in the water. RCMP learned they were on a canoeing trip and were crossing the lake when a large storm moved through the area.

The large waves caused the canoes to flip at about 4:30 p.m. RCMP says the occupants stayed with the canoes until they reached cell range where they called 911 using a phone stored in a waterproof container.

Flin Flon and Creighton RCMP along with officers from the ministry of environment conservation and members of the public located the occupants at about 8:30 p.m. using the GPS coordinates from the 911 call.

RCMP says the man who died was unconscious when they located the group and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The family of the 48-year-old Saskatoon man has been notified of his death, RCMP says.

The other occupants were taken to a hospital in Flin Flon for assessment.

