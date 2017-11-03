Bella Coola man found dead after his floating home ‘destroyed’

The BC Coroners Service probing the presumed drowning death of a missing Bella Coola man.

The Bella Coola RCMP says it was notified the man was missing on Thursday, amid concerns he had drowned.

Mounties said the man lived in a floating home, but had been experiencing problems with the house — which may have been sinking.

When police attended the dock where the floating home was tied up, they found the property “completely destroyed” according to an RCMP media release.

That prompted prompted police to activate a search which involved local search and rescue, BC Parks, the Department of Fisheries and the local Nuxalk First Nation Coastal Guardians.

However, challenging weather hampered all maritime search efforts, police said.

Police said the man’s body was found on the shoreline on Friday morning, and that the BC Coroners Service is now conducting an investigation.